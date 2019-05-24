Irvington man convicted of vehicular homicide

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced May 23 that an Essex County jury has convicted Carlos Green, 44, of Irvington, of vehicular homicide for striking and killing Billy Ray Dudley, 54, of East Orange. Superior Court Judge Marysol Rosero presided over the trial.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Brian Pollock, who handled the case, on Dec. 27, 2014, Dudley, a pedestrian, was struck and killed in Irvington in the area of 19th Avenue and Ellis Street after falling in the middle of the street. Green, who was driving a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The Escalade continued approximately one block when several pedestrians told the driver to return to the scene. Green told police he had consumed two or three drinks that night. Green was transported to Rutgers University Hospital where a blood sample was drawn. Without being placed under arrest, the defendant was transported home by Irvington police. A search of the car uncovered a partially empty bottle of rum in the trunk of the SUV. On Dec. 30, 2014, toxicology results on the defendant’s blood showed that Green had a blood alcohol content of 0.21 percent — more than two and a half times the legal limit.

On Jan. 23, 2015, Green was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated within 1,000 feet of a school. On March 30, 2015, arrest warrants for Green were issued charging him with first-degree vehicular homicide.

The case was delayed getting to trial because of appellate issues regarding whether Green’s prior DWI convictions could be admitted at trial. He was convicted in 1998 and 2009 of DWI. The appeals court refused to let the prior convictions in at trial.

Nonetheless, Green was convicted of vehicular homicide.

“With two prior DWI convictions, defendant was a ticking time bomb that finally went off, leaving Mr. Dudley’s family destroyed in his wake. Although a long time coming, they have finally received justice,” Pollock said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2. Green faces 10 to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison. This is his first felony conviction.