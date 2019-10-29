Authorities investigate shooting homicide in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Newark that occurred early Sunday morning, Oct. 27, according to a press release from the Newark Public Safety Division.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., Newark police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of Hartford Street. Arriving officers located a male, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:18 a.m. The victim has been identified as Clifford Cajou, 43, of Irvington, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly of the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit.

This incident is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at 877-847-7432.