Man arrested for fatally shooting Newark resident

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced May 31 that Jakim B. Ward, 22, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Kenneth Thomas, 31, of Newark.

On May 13, Thomas was fatally shot at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Renner Avenue in Newark. In addition to murder, Ward is charged with conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Ward is currently at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless or until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.