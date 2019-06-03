Newark man arrested for felony murder

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced May 31 that Jacquil Spruill, 26, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Malik Carson, 27, also of Newark.

Carson was fatally shot on May 10 in the 100 block of Mount Prospect Avenue at approximately 1:45 a.m. Carson was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:07 a.m.

Spruill has been charged with six counts of robbery on six separate victims, felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Spruill is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless or until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.