Arrest Made in Broad and Market Street murder

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced June 6 that Jahid Nelson, 21, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Terrence J. Wilson, 26, also of Newark.

On June 4, at approximately 9:44 a.m., Wilson was shot at a retail establishment located at 171 Market St. He was transported to Rutgers University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:04 a.m.

On June 5, Nelson was taken into custody at the Garden State Motor Lodge in Union. He was subsequently charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

“I would like to commend the detectives who have been working diligently to identify those allegedly responsible for what appears to be a brazen act of violence in the middle of the day in the busiest business district in the city. Violence anywhere in the city is unacceptable but this event is particularly concerning,” Stephens said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the active and ongoing investigation. Other arrests are possible.

Nelson is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless or until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.