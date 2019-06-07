Man arrested for domestic violence, weapons

NEWARK, NJ — As a result of two domestic violence incidents, an ex-convict with an extensive criminal history was arrested on June 6 by Essex County sheriff’s officers and multiple weapons charges were filed against him, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Armando Fontoura stated that a frantic female victim ran into the Patrol Division headquarters on West Market Street and advised officers that she was beaten and threatened with a shotgun earlier in the day by a man she had been dating for the past three years.

“The victim told us that she was repeatedly punched in the face by Raheem Wright, age 42, of East Orange, while she was in her car in Newark,” Fontoura said. “Later in the day, the victim was in East Orange when Wright forced his way into her car while carrying a large duffle bag. Once inside the car, Wright pulled fully loaded, 12-gauge, sawed-off Stevens Model 94 shotgun from the bag and threatened to kill her.”

The couple drove around aimlessly while they continued to argue.

“When the victim spotted our patrol headquarters she slammed on the brakes and ran into our building for safety,” Fontoura said. “Wright was observed outside the headquarters as he tossed the duffle bag onto a grassy area on Myrtle Avenue. He was aggressive and combative with our officers. However, he was quickly subdued, placed under arrest and his weapon was recovered.”

Wright was charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats and violation of a domestic restraining order.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless or until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.