Woman dies in fatal fire in Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Millburn Police Chief Brian Gilfedder announced June 11 that Justine Rizek, 63, of Millburn, died in a fire.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4:58 p.m. on June 5 a fire broke out at 24 Norwood Terrace in Millburn. The victim was discovered in a second-floor bedroom in the house. She was transported to St. Barnabas where she was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. on June 10.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but the preliminary investigation suggests it was accidental.

There was a delay in formally identifying the victim because the victim lived alone, and it took authorities some time to identify her next of kin.

The investigation is active and ongoing.