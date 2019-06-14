Newark school employee arrested for sexual assault

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced June 11 that Luis Aviles, an art instructor in the Newark Public Schools, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault against a 14-year-old student.

Aviles, 50, of Allentown, Pa., has been employed by the Newark Schools for 19 years. The victim reported that Aviles had been sexually assaulting him since the beginning of December of 2017 and continued into September of the next school year.

Aviles is accused of committing the assaults on school property while school was in session.

These charges are mere accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless or until he either pleads guilty or is found guilty in a court of law.