Irvington man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced June 11 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred June 10.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Newark police officers responded to the 400 block of Chancellor Avenue on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers observed an unresponsive male lying on the sidewalk. The male, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m., according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly of the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit. The victim has been identified as Hassan Reeds, 46, of Irvington.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made as of this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.