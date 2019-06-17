Newark man sentenced to 10 years for unlawful possession of a handgun

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced June 14 that Dashon Ross, 35, of Newark, was sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison by Superior Court Judge Nancy Sivilli. Under the Graves Act, Ross must serve five years before he is eligible for parole.

On Feb. 25, 2016, Ross was wanted by New Jersey State Police for discarding a loaded 9mm handgun inside the Super Plaza bodega located at 408 Elizabeth Ave. in Newark. The following day, State Police located Ross in the vicinity of Hillside and Clinton avenues and attempted to place him under arrest. After a brief foot pursuit, State Police apprehended Ross. At the time of the arrest he was in possession of 27 wax folds of heroin.

During the first trial on Oct. 31, 2018, an Essex County jury returned a partial verdict on two of five counts and found Ross guilty of possession of heroin and resisting arrest by fleeing. On March 21, 2019, Ross was retried on the remaining counts and a jury convicted Ross of unlawful possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence and being a convicted felon with a weapon.

Ross had six prior felony convictions for unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, distribution of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school and multiple counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Assistant Prosecutor Donato D’Angelo, who tried both cases, urged the judge to impose an extended term of imprisonment on Ross because of his extensive criminal record. Sivilli granted the state’s application for an extended term sentence.

“This sentence sends a strong message to those engaging in this type of conduct that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” D’Angelo said.