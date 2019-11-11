Newark man shot to death in Orange during early morning

ORANGE, NJ — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Orange that occurred in the early morning on Nov. 9, according to press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Orange Police Department.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., Orange police officers responded to the area of 67 Central Ave. on reports of a person shot. Arriving officers located an unresponsive male sitting in a vehicle at this location. The male, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:11 a.m., according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly of the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit. The victim has been identified as Shakur L. Cole, 35, of Newark.

This incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Orange Police Department. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at 877-847-7432.

No further information is available at this time.