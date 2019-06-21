27 charged in takedown of Newark open-air drug market

NEWARK, NJ — Twenty-seven people have been charged for their roles as members, associates and suppliers of a Newark-based drug-trafficking organization that distributed heroin and crack cocaine and used firearms to protect their illegal operation, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced June 18.

The charges and arrests resulted from a long-running wiretap investigation led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Newark Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The charges include operating a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracies to distribute one kilogram of heroin and/or 280 grams of crack cocaine.

The 20 defendants were arrested June 18, five defendants were already in custody on state charges and two remain at large, as of the issuance of the press release.

“These defendants are charged with orchestrating and participating in a massive drug-trafficking organization that pumped heroin and crack cocaine into the streets of Newark and surrounding areas virtually non-stop,” Carpenito said. “As alleged in the complaint, they operated out of an abandoned home in Newark that they turned into a fortress protected by illegal firearms, which featured a fast-food-style drive-thru window for the quick and easy sale of these dangerous drugs. We are proud to work with our federal, state and local partners in targeting criminal organizations like these and bringing the participants to justice.”

“With these types of multi-agency partnerships we can rid the city of some of these criminal gangs that make the neighborhoods they operate unsafe and damage the reputation of the city,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. “The criminals perpetuate the narrative that Newark is crime-ridden when, in fact, most areas are safe, and the overwhelming majority of people are hard-working folks who want to see their streets cleansed of the criminal element.”

“These arrests should serve as a warning to those who choose to plague and flood their communities with violence and drugs,” ATF Newark Field Division Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson said. “Their engagement in such crimes will bring the full force of the federal justice system against them.”

“The members of this drug organization went to great lengths to protect their illegal activity by turning an abandoned building into a fortress,” DEA New Jersey Division Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson said. “The around-the-clock drug distribution of these drug dealers has been a scourge on the community. The public should know that DEA and all of our partners will continue to work to make every community safe.”

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, several of the defendants charged June 18 are members and associates of a Bloods-affiliated gang called the “CKarter Boys” — a play on “the Carter,” the name of the drug distribution building in the 1991 film “New Jack City.” As Bloods members, the CKarter Boys use the letters “CK” to signify “Crip Killer,” a sign of disrespect to their rival gang, the Crips.

The investigation revealed that the organization’s leaders — Shaheed Blake, aka “Sha,” “Sha Gotti” and “Bruh,” and Anderson Hutchinson, aka “Murda Rah” — operated a massive drug market that operated 24/7, flooding the streets of Newark with heroin and crack cocaine and generating approximately $10,000 in daily revenue.

Blake, Hutchinson, and members of their organization sold heroin and crack cocaine to customers out of two neighboring, abandoned houses near the Newark-Irvington border. These drug dens were located in the heart of a residential community, just two blocks from the Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, an Irvington public school serving children from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.

The organization made efforts to fortify one of the abandoned residences, 921 South 20th St. in Newark, boarding up all doors and windows until it was virtually impenetrable. The defendants accessed the residence by way of a ladder to a second-floor window, pulling the ladder inside behind them. Once inside, the defendants would sell heroin and crack-cocaine through a small hole that was cut out on a first-floor outer wall, allowing customers to purchase narcotics in exchange for currency, similar to a restaurant’s drive-thru window. In a backyard shed, the defendants stored narcotics, a communal cell phone that was used to operate the business and firearms, including a .45 caliber Hi-Point and 9mm Sig Sauer firearms, and several boxes of .45 caliber and .380 caliber ammunition that were seized during the investigation.

In addition to the charges against Blake, Hutchinson, and numerous members of their distribution operation, five of the organization’s drug suppliers were charged.

In addition to the law enforcement agencies mentioned above, the following agencies contributed to this investigation: Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, N.J. State Police, Irvington Police Department, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Belleville Police Department, West Orange Police Department, Livingston Police Department, Nutley Police Department, Orange Police Department and Verona Police Department.

The CKarter Boys were Violent Crime Initiative targets. The VCI was formed in August 2017 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, the ECPO and Newark’s Department of Public Safety for the purpose of combating violent crime in and around Newark.

Defendants are as follows: Blake, 36; Hutchinson, 37; Keyenn Rodgers, aka “Ali Bang,” 49; Jason Colon, 37; Jesse Scott, aka “King,” 41; Hanif Yarrell, aka “Haz,” 37; William Teal, aka “Bam,” 42; Daquan Lockhart, aka “Slim,” 29; Jabaar Blake, aka “Jab,” 39; Sharif Davis, aka “Reek,” 36; Dorrell Blake, aka “Rell,” 43; David Rogers, aka “Fifty,” 26; Roger Thomas, aka “Riq,” 49; Anthony Bowens, aka “Fu,” 55; Shadeasha Ford, aka “G-Girl” and “G-Baby,” 40; Aldoray McClain, aka “Sal,” 49; Rasheem Langley, aka “Q,” 46; Brittney Thomas, aka “Queen,” 30; Andrew Knox, aka “Mil,” 50; Todd Garrett, aka “T,” 51; Majuan Green, 38; Lamont Pugh, aka “Monty,” 50; Marquise O’Neal, aka “Mook,” 51; Rayshell Goff, 49; Bernard Brown, aka “BB,” 52; Paul Johnson, 40; and Aaron Watson, aka “AR,” 42.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaints are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proved guilty.