Man sentenced to 47 years for felony murder

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced June 18 that Sheedley Pierre, 23, of Orange, was sentenced to 47 years for his role in the murder of Jonas Larose, a 55-year-old East Orange taxicab driver.

On Nov. 30, 2016, Larose was fatally shot. On May 2, 2019, Pierre was found guilty by an Essex County jury of felony murder, robbery, conspiracy, using a juvenile in a crime and weapons offenses for his role in the killing of Larose.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Jason Goldberg, who tried the case, Pierre and a 14-year-old juvenile called a cab. When Larose arrived, they got in the cab, pulled a gun on the cab driver and attempted to rob him. Witnesses heard popping sounds. As the defendants fled on foot, witnesses heard the two laughing and saying they just killed the cab driver. They didn’t take any money. At approximately 11 p.m. police found Larose in his cab suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head.

Judge Ronald Wigler imposed 40 years on Pierre for the felony murder and seven years for employing a juvenile in a criminal enterprise. The defendant must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

The juvenile was sentenced to 10 years. He is not being identified because he was tried as a juvenile and juvenile records are confidential.

“This was a great man,” Goldberg said of the victim. “He brought his family here from Haiti. He was active in the community, active in the church and active in civil affairs. Ironically, the defendant came from the same island in Haiti but he took a different path. His path of violence has ripped apart a family. He has destroyed a family. And he shows no remorse.”