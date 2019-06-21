Irvington man convicted of aggravated manslaughter

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced June 18 that an Essex County jury convicted Al Rashim Chambers of aggravated manslaughter for fatally shooting Rajaee Montgomery, 22, of Newark.

Following a six-day trial before Superior Court Judge John Zunic, Chambers, 32, of Irvington, was also convicted of aggravated assault against a woman who was also shot but survived, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 27, 2017, in the 300 block of Fairmont Avenue in Newark. Chambers planned a premeditated ambush of Montgomery in furtherance of a dispute over a towed car. The second victim, who had children with her, scurried to get away and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“This was a senseless killing of a good young man during an argument over a $2,500 car,” said Assistant Prosecutor Cara Smith, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor John Anderson.

Chambers has three prior convictions. He was convicted of eluding in 2015, aggravated assault in 2008 and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in 2007. In 2012, he was acquitted of murdering Victoria Carmen White.

Sentencing in this matter is scheduled for Aug. 26.