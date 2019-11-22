South Orange man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Sabor A. Townes, 22, of South Orange, according to a Nov. 20 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

Townes was shot at 80 Clinton Place in Newark. Two other males were also shot; they are hospitalized in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates there is no connection between this incident and the fatal shooting on Monday, Nov. 18, of Hassan Webb, 49, of Newark, who was shot in the 100 block of South 8th Street in Newark.

The investigation into both shootings is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.