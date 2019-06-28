Irvington man arrested for murder of fellow Irvington man

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Irvington Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers announced June 26 that Matthew Beckley, 26, of Irvington, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Gregory Wright, 34, also of Irvington.

Wright was shot June 19 in the 100 block of Maple Avenue in Irvington at approximately 8:56 p.m. He was pronounced dead the same day at 9:24 p.m. at University Hospital.

On June 25, Beckley was arrested by detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force. He is charged with murder and illegal possession of a weapon.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.