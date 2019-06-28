Millburn teacher charged with child endangerment

MILLBURN, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Millburn Police Chief Brian Gilfedder announced June 28 that Millburn High School teacher Joseph Pedulla, 57, of Monroe Township, has been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a student at Millburn High School.

Pedulla previously taught the victim. It is alleged that sometime this year, the defendant began repeatedly making inappropriate communications with her. According to Assistant Prosecutor Jenna Gouck, who is handling the case, Pedulla made sexual overtures to the juvenile victim, who ultimately reported this to Millburn police.

These charges are mere accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless or until the defendant either pleads guilty or is found guilty in a court of law. The investigation is active and ongoing.