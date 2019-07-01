EO man convicted of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft

NEWARK, NJ — An East Orange man was convicted for his role in a scheme to steal victims’ personal information, use it to obtain replacement credit cards and then use the cards to purchase high-value items from retailers, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced June 28.

Richard Adebayo, 42, was convicted June 27 on all counts of an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 14 counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft following a nine-day trial before Judge Madeline Cox Arleo in Newark federal court. The jury deliberated for one day before returning the guilty verdicts.

According to documents filed in this case and evidence at trial, Adebayo and Amos Peter Agbajaife, 41, of Newark, were originally charged by complaint in September 2014 and indicted in January 2019. Adebayo was arrested in 2014 and Agbajaife remains at large.

From March 2014 to April 2014, Adebayo and Agbajaife fraudulently obtained credit card holders’ personal identifying information, including dates of birth, Social Security numbers and account passwords. They used the information to fraudulently obtain replacement credit cards in the victims’ names and then used the cards to purchase high-value items from retail stores.

Adebayo was carrying a laptop computer when he was arrested. A forensic analysis of the computer revealed the stolen identities, including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, bank account information and credit card information of several victims. Law enforcement confirmed that more than $200,000 in fraudulent charges were incurred on the credit cards of the victims.

Each count of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gain to the defendant or loss to another, whichever is greater. The counts of aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory term of two years in prison, which must run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed for other counts of the indictment. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

The pending charges against Agbajaife are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.