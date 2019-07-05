Karate instructor charged with sexual assault and child endangerment

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel A. DeMaio announced July 3 that the owner and operator of Kokusai Karate Dojo, Edilberto “Eddie” Torres, 56, of East Orange, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, a student at Kokusai Karate Dojo in Bloomfield.

It is alleged that earlier this year, the defendant began repeatedly making inappropriate physical contact with the child, who ultimately reported this to Bloomfield police.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Jesse Stalnaker, who is handling the case, Torres made inappropriate contact with the victim’s intimate parts.

These charges are mere accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless or until the defendant either pleads guilty or is found guilty in a court of law. The investigation is active and ongoing.