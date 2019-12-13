16-year-old arrested for killing 15-year-old

NEWARK, NJ — A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elijah Alvarez, of Newark, according to a Dec. 11 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrested juvenile, who is not being named at this time because of his age, has also been charged with felony murder, attempted murder, burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

It is alleged that the juvenile broke into the victim’s home in the 100 block of Park Avenue in North Newark and fatally stabbed the 15-year-old victim; he also stabbed the victim’s 11-year-old brother. The motive is unclear at this time. Both attended Barringer High School.

Prosecutors are expected to seek to waive the defendant up to adult court.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.