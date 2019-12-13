East Orange man convicted of aggravated assault

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County jury convicted Fritz Belony, 57, of East Orange, of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to a Dec. 10 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The trial was heard by Superior Court Judge Arthur Batista.

Belony was charged with stabbing his best friend’s 40-year-old son in the back of the neck, as suspected retribution for being asked to leave the home the three men shared. Belony had lived with the pair for almost a year rent-free.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Felicia Garnes, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the state, “While the son has fully recovered from his injuries, he and his father are still stunned by Belony’s betrayal, given that they treated him as a member of their family.”

Belony faces up to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison with no parole eligibility for eight and a half years. Sentencing has been set for Jan. 24.