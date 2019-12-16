Two men convicted of East Orange robbery

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Brothers Fuquan Knight, 28, and Shaquan Knight, 20, both of East Orange, have been convicted of first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, according to a Dec. 12 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Fuquan Knight was also convicted of third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

“Thanks to the hard work of the East Orange Police Department, the state was able to secure a conviction against these dangerous defendants and help keep a neighborhood of East Orange safe,” said Assistant Prosecutor Brian Olsen, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Sean Dickson.

On Oct. 11, 2018, at approximately 11:45 a.m., East Orange officers were dispatched to the area of Central Avenue and Halsted Street on report of a robbery. The male robbery victim said he had been robbed by three individuals behind 520 Central Ave.

The victim was in line at a deli, when he observed the first suspect. After finishing at the store, the victim left and walked around the corner to Halsted Street when he felt someone grab him from behind and force him into a corner in the rear of the building. He then observed two more suspects — one with a knife and the other with a shotgun or rifle. They took $560 in cash, a debit card, Social Security card and ID card. Afterward, the three suspects fled.

The victim was immediately able to identify Fuquan Knight and Shaquan Knight, according to police. A few days later, he identified the third suspect, Kyler Knight, the defendants’ father.

Fuquan Knight and Shaquan Knight were found guilty. Shaquan Knight has one prior conviction. Fuquan Knight has three prior convictions. They face a minimum of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison. Under the No Early Release Act, they must serve 85 percent of their respective sentences before they are eligible for parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13 for both.

The third defendant, Kyler Knight, has not been tried yet. According to the prosecutor’s office, he fled the state and was just recently arrested in Virginia for robbery. The charges against Kyler Knight are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

“We look forward to the third defendant being returned to New Jersey to stand trial,” Olsen said.