Man arrested for two murders after brief standoff

NEWARK, NJ — Michael Mayse, 33, of Newark, was arrested after a brief standoff the night of Dec. 16 for two murders, according to a press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mayse is charged with the murder of Keyshawn Jones, 23, of Newark, who was fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 15, at approximately 4:54 a.m. inside an apartment located in the 900 block of Franklin Avenue, Stephen Crane Village, the same Newark housing complex where Jones lived. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:38 a.m.

The other victim is Shakur Cole, 35, of Newark. He was shot on Nov. 9 at 67 Central Ave., Orange, at approximately 12:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m.

Mayse is charged with two counts of murder and multiple weapons offenses. The charges against Mayse are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation, which is being conducted by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force with assistant from the Newark and the Orange police departments, is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.