Authorities arrest man for Belleville homicide

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Harry Gonzalez, 29, of Bloomfield, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Ralph Jeudi, 32, of Hillside, according to a Dec. 17 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

It is alleged that Gonzalez shot Jeudi on Dec. 10 and dumped his body in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 700 block of Belleville Avenue in Belleville.

On Dec. 16, Gonzalez was charged with murder, conspiracy, multiple weapons offenses, desecrating human remains, false swearing and false report.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.