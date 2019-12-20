Former mail carrier admits stealing credit cards from the mail

NEWARK, NJ — A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier admitted on Dec. 18 that he had intercepted and removed envelopes containing credit cards from the mail, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Jaquan Miller, 30, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiring to steal mail. He remains released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Miller was a USPS employee at the Hudson City Station Post Office in Jersey City. From the summer of 2017 through August 2018, Miller removed envelopes containing credit cards from the mail and delivered the stolen credit cards to Moussa Dagno and Olagoke Araromi, among others, who then used the stolen credit cards at retail stores to purchase electronics and other items. Dagno and Araromi each pleaded guilty in April 2019 to paying bribes, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, and were sentenced on Oct. 15, 2019, to 57 months in prison and 61 months in prison, respectively.

The conspiracy charge is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. Sentencing is scheduled for March 25.