Sheriff’s detectives recover handgun, $2K in drugs during stop

NEWARK, NJ — As part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Newark’s West Ward, a semiautomatic handgun and close to $2,000 in illegal narcotics were seized the evening of Jan. 16 as Essex County sheriff’s detectives arrested an adult male.

According to Sheriff Armando Fontoura, officers from his department’s Bureau of Narcotics conducted a search of a vehicle on the corner of Clinton Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard after investigating a possible uptick in potential shootings and narcotics crimes in the area.

“Our detectives were provided information about a blue Nissan Altima, which had reportedly been involved in illegal narcotics activity,” Fontoura said. “Detectives observed the vehicle pull into a lot at 139 Clinton Ave. and park. At this time, an unknown female entered the vehicle and proceeded to talk with the male driver, later identified as Tariq Echols, 25, of Newark.”

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, after a brief conversation, Echols exited the car and made his way to the trunk. He then removed a large brick from the back of the trunk and proceeded to remove several items from that brick. Due to their training in the field of narcotics, the detectives immediately identified the brick and items as heroin.

“Upon returning to his vehicle, Echols proceeded to drive south on Clinton Avenue and eventually allowed the unknown female passenger to exit the car,” Fontoura said. “Once he began driving again, our officers conducted a motor vehicle stop of Echols.”

The team of officers pulled Echols over on Muhammad Ali Boulevard and informed Echols of the reason for the stop. When asked about the brick of heroin, Echols allegedly answered that he did not know what was in the truck.

“Our officers then began a search of the trunk and observed the brick of heroin, as well as four bundles of heroin wrapped in magazine paper, one black Taurus Spectrum 380 caliber handgun loaded with eight ball ammo and $164 of narcotics proceeds,” Fontoura said. “A search of Echols revealed an additional 15 rounds of ball ammunition.”

Echols was immediately placed under arrest and was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense. An additional search found that Echols had three open warrants for his arrest, including two in violation of his probation. He was then booked and transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility where he will be lodged.

The charges are merely accusations; the defendant is considered innocent unless or until he is found guilty in a court of law.