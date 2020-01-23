Man arrested for conspiracy to commit murder

NEWARK, NJ — Hassan S. Shoulars, 26, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of Avent Holston, 27, of Newark, according to a Jan. 22 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Holston was fatally shot on Oct. 28 on the 300 block of West Kinney Street in Newark.

Shoulars has been charged with two counts: conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder.

The investigation, which is being conducted by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force with assistance from Newark police, is active and ongoing.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to another arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.