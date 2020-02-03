Irvington Fire Academy trainee arrested for manufacturing illegal pills

IRVINGTON, NJ — Two Irvington men, one of whom is currently attending the Irvington Fire Academy in order to become a firefighter, have been charged for operating a “mill” for the manufacture of illegal narcotic pills in an Irvington residence, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced in a Jan. 31 press release.

Elijah Lee, 27, who was in training to become a firefighter with the Irvington Fire Department, and Immanuel Majerska, 37, were arrested Jan. 30 and charged with conspiring to distribute methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly referred to as “ecstasy” or “MDMA.” The two defendants made their initial appearance in court Jan. 31 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Dickson. Lee was released on bail and Majerska was detained.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, the defendants allegedly manufactured MDMA pills in the basement of Lee’s residence. Law enforcement officers recovered two “presses” capable of producing pills from raw ingredients, multiple kilograms of bulk suspected MDMA powder and numerous pills of suspected MDMA. Law enforcement officers also recovered a loaded firearm at Lee’s residence in a dresser in Majerska’s room. Majerska was in possession of approximately 1,000 suspected MDMA pills.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

This case is being conducted under the auspices of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug-trafficking, weapons-trafficking and money-laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Newark Division; postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Newark Division; and special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, New York, with the investigation leading to today’s charges. He also thanked the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, and the Irvington and Union police departments for their assistance.