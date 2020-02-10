Alleged members of Jersey City gang charged with shooting five people

NEWARK, NJ — Two alleged members of a Jersey City gang have been charged with the June 30, 2018, shooting of five people, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced Feb. 5.

Jalil Holmes, aka “Broadday,” 20, of East Orange, and Jidon Rogers, 37, of Jersey City, made their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy Waldor in Newark federal court. They each are charged by complaint with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity and five counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Holmes and Rogers are allegedly both associated with a street gang known to operate in the area of the Marion Gardens Housing Complex in Jersey City. While paying homage to a fellow gang member who was murdered on June 30, 2013, Holmes, Rogers, and two other gang members traveled from the Marion Gardens Housing Complex to the area where their fellow gang member had been murdered five years prior, with the intention of shooting rival gang members. Upon arriving in that area, Holmes and the two other gang members exited the car that Rogers drove, brandished handguns, and fired multiple shots into a crowd of people. “Victim One” sustained one gunshot wound to his left thigh; “Victim Two” sustained one gunshot wound to his right calf; “Victim Three” sustained one gunshot wound to his right leg; “Victim Four” sustained two gunshot wounds to her upper right shoulder; and “Victim Five” sustained a gunshot wound to his left wrist.

Each count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Each count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence carries a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison, which must run consecutively to any terms imposed on the other counts. Holmes also has separate pending charges for a Jan. 9, 2019, shooting of rival gang members.

The charges and allegations in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless or until proved guilty in a court of law.