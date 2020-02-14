Man fatally shot in Newark, woman injured

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a double shooting that resulted in one fatality, according to a Feb. 11 press release from the ECPO.

On Feb. 10 at approximately 6:53 p.m., Detrick Mitchell, 21, of Newark, was shot on the 100 block of Clinton Avenue. Mitchell was rushed to Rutgers University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m. A second victim, a female, was also shot. She was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.