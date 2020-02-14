Newark man sentenced to prison for bribing mail carriers to deliver drugs

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was sentenced Feb. 10 to two years in prison for bribing mail carriers from the U.S. Postal Service to deliver to him parcels containing marijuana, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Glenn Blackstone, 50, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Esther Salas to an information charging him with one count of giving bribes and one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, from October 2014 to September 2017, Blackstone purchased marijuana from a conspirator, who produced the marijuana in California and shipped it in parcels to New Jersey. On multiple occasions, Blackstone bribed two USPS mail carriers to remove the parcels from the normal delivery stream and deliver them instead to him at various locations in Newark. These parcels had fictitious names and addresses on them and were not addressed directly to Blackstone. After receiving the packages from the mail carriers and paying the bribes, Blackstone then sold the marijuana to others in Newark.

In addition to the prison term, Salas sentenced Blackstone to five years of supervised release.

One of the mail carriers, Leonard Gresham, 52, of Rahway, also was sentenced by Salas on Feb. 10 to three years of probation for taking bribes from Blackstone. Another mail carrier, Fred Rivers, 47, of Newark, was sentenced to three years of probation with a condition of one year of home confinement by Salas in January for his role in the bribery scheme.