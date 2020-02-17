Newark gang members sentenced to prison

NEWARK, NJ — Five Newark men, who were members of a street gang known as the “Famous Boyz,” have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced in a Feb. 13 press release.

Robert Dorrah, 21, aka “Cash Out”; Ibn Saadiq, 22, aka “Zero”; and Quaheem Bethea, 21, aka “Troub,” were each sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release. They each previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

David Lamar, 28, aka “Brazy Ru,” was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.

Angelo West, 22, aka “Come Up,” was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

In October 2018, Dorrah, Saadiq, Lamar, West and Bethea, along with 12 other members of a violent drug-trafficking conspiracy operating in Newark, were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and/or heroin. Shaka McKinney and Jahid Vauters, aka “K” and “KO,” also were charged with firearms possession offenses. To date, seven other members of the conspiracy, in addition to Dorrah, Saadiq, Lamar, West and Bethea, have pleaded guilty to drug and/or firearms charges in Newark federal court and await sentencing.

On Feb. 25, 2019, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Patricio Hernandez, Jonathan Hernandez and Jonathan Garcia, aka “Bebo,” with one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine for their alleged participation in supplying the “Famous Boyz” with cocaine. On Sept. 30, 2019, a grand jury returned a 21-count superseding indictment against Patricio Hernandez; Jonathan Hernandez; Garcia; Javon Holmes, aka “J-Dot”; and John Mosley, aka “Breezy” and “Brazy,” with various drug charges, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and heroin, distribution of cocaine base and heroin, distribution of controlled substances and maintaining a drug-involved premises. The charges in the superseding indictment remain pending against the remaining defendants.

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, the defendants are members and associates of the Famous Boyz — a subset of the Brick City Brim set of the Bloods street gang — which dealt significant quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, primarily in and around the area of South 18th Street and 15th Avenue in Newark.

Members of the Famous Boyz also used social media to promote the gang’s criminal activities, including by advertising their narcotics-trafficking activities and proceeds, and by threatening both rival gang members and any individuals who would consider cooperating with law enforcement. Those members who sold narcotics also enriched themselves by committing other crimes, including robberies. For example, law enforcement, acting on information obtained from a wiretap, arrested West while he was attempting to commit a robbery. After law enforcement seized a .40 caliber firearm from the scene, Mosley was overheard complaining to Holmes, “so all the rachets gone” and “we just lost all the straps,” referring to the Famous Boyz’s losing their firearms.

The charges and allegations against the remaining defendants are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.