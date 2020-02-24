NJ Transit bus driver arrested for vehicular homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Fayola Howard, 34, of Bloomfield, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, according to a Feb. 18 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

It is alleged that on Dec. 31, 2019, while operating an NJ Transit bus, Howard struck Kevin Thomas, 55, of Newark.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was dragged by the bus and he subsequently died from his injuries on Jan. 6. At the time, the bus was traveling southbound on Sanford Avenue approaching Mt. Vernon Place in Newark.

Howard has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of the accident involving an injured person. At the time of her arrest on Feb. 18, she was attempting to board a plane at Newark Airport.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.