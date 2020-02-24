Irvington police investigate homicide

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a homicide in Irvington, according to a Feb. 21 press release.

Daquan Smith, 24, of Irvington, was fatally shot Feb. 20 on the 400 block of Grove Street.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:54 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.