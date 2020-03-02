Two arrested in connection with Irvington homicide

IRVINGTON, NJ — Lakirah Franklin Lewis, 22, and Lawrence Lewis, 24, have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Daquan Smith, 24, of Irvington, according to a Feb. 25 press release from Irvington police and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Feb. 20, Smith was fatally shot on the 400 block of Grove Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:54 p.m.

Both defendants are residents of Irvington. They have been charged with felony murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons charges. The investigation, which is ongoing, is being conducted by the Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.