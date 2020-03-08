Man sentenced to 31 years for robbery, conspiracy and escape

NEWARK, NJ — Wahiddudin Kimbrough, 34, of Newark, has been sentenced to 31 years in New Jersey State Prison by Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin, according to a March 4 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kimbrough was convicted of first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy and third-degree attempted escape.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Romil Devang Amin, who handled the case, on Dec. 19, 2017, Kimbrough and an unidentified individual went to the Verizon store on the 700 block of Broad Street in Newark at approximately 6:45 p.m. and robbed the employee at gunpoint of $1,018, a display phone, an iPad and several sim cards. Both men fled the store while the victim locked himself in the bathroom and called 9-1-1.

Information was circulated, including the defendant’s photograph, and on Feb. 2, 2018, Kimbrough was arrested by Newark police officers. After giving a recorded statement, Kimbrough attempted to escape from custody while being processed by the officers.

Kimbrough was facing anywhere from 20 years to life in New Jersey State Prison because he is eligible for a mandatory extended term. The state considered his age, his seven prior convictions and his involvement, and asked for him to be sentenced to 31 years. Under the No Early Release Act, Kimbrough will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.