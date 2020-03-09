Repeat offender sentenced to 18 years for possession of weapon

NEWARK, NJ — Sharod Massey, 30, of Newark, was sentenced to 18 years in New Jersey State Prison by Superior Court Judge Harold W. Fullilove Jr. for continuing to possess weapons after being convicted of multiple felonies, according to a March 3 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Brianne Cunningham, on Nov. 20, 2018, members of the ECPO executed a search warrant at Massey’s home on Summer Avenue in Newark. Inside the apartment was a safe, which was cracked open on Nov. 21, 2018, pursuant to a second search warrant. Inside the safe, law enforcement found two firearms: a .38 special revolver and a 40-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Exactly one year later, on Nov. 21, 2019, an Essex County jury found Massey guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of two firearms. After the jury returned the guilty verdict, the state filed an extended term motion as a result of Massey’s extensive criminal history.

The judge granted the state’s motion to sentence Massey to an extended term and sentenced him in the first-degree range due to his history.

The judge sentenced Massey to 18 years with nine years parole ineligibility in New Jersey State Prison on count one and 10 years with a five-year period of parole ineligibility on count two. The terms will run concurrently for an aggregate sentence of 18 years with 9 years parole ineligibility.

“Sharod Massey, after previously being convicted of multiple crimes which prohibit him from obtaining a gun, illegally acquired two firearms in the city of Newark. Hopefully this sentence will deter Massey and others from illegally acquiring a handgun especially after having previously been convicted of a crime,” Edwab said.