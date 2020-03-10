Police respond to bank robbery in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Earlier today, March 10, West Orange police received a call from a security company reporting several panic alarms generating from the TD Bank located at 425 Pleasant Valley Way. Responding units were immediately advised that a robbery had just occurred, which coincided with eyewitness accounts of a robbery inside the bank, according to a press release from the township. The witnesses also observed the suspect flee on foot and provided officers with a description.

According to Facebook comments made by Mayor Robert Parisi, the robbery did not involve a weapon, just a note.

Responding units quickly secured the bank premises and conducted a search of the immediate area. According to the release, the threat to public safety was greatly minimized by the quick actions of the West Orange Police Department. A further description of the suspect was subsequently provided to all units.

A short time after, a driver from a local transportation company contacted headquarters stating that he saw the police presence at the bank. He further stated that he just picked up a male from that area who was attempting to conceal himself from police vehicles. The driver had dropped the man off at the Avenue Hotel at 555 Northfield Ave. The description provided by the driver matched the witness description and surveillance footage from the bank.

Police units quickly responded to 555 Northfield Ave. and found the suspect. Several witnesses positively identified him as the perpetrator and he was placed in police custody. The proceeds from the bank and further evidence were also found in his possession. A criminal Investigation is continuing at this time and further details will be released as warranted.

In the release, the West Orange Police Department thanked all those who cooperated in helping bring this matter to a quick resolution.

These are merely accusations; the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until he is found guilty in a court of law.