Newark man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Union County carjacking

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was sentenced March 9 to 20 years in prison for committing a gunpoint carjacking in Union County, New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Hasson Thomas, 30, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to superseding information charging him with one count of carjacking, one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Vazquez imposed the sentence in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on the evening of Aug. 18, 2018, Thomas approached a parked vehicle occupied by two people on Chestnut Street in Roselle Park. Thomas entered the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the two occupants while ordering them to exit the vehicle. After ordering the victims out of the vehicle, Thomas drove from the scene. Roselle Park police in the area attempted to pursue Thomas as he fled the scene at a high rate of speed shortly before crashing.

In addition to the prison term, Vazquez sentenced Thomas to three years of supervised release.