Essex County arrests 61 individuals in warrant sweep

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced March 9 that 61 individuals, including three juveniles, with outstanding warrants for committing violent crimes in Essex County were arrested during a month-long initiative called Operation Clean Sweep.

“This is a quality-of-life issue. These individuals had outstanding warrants. In some instances, they were charged with weapons possession, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, drug distribution and other very serious crimes,” Stephens said. “The goal was to get those wanted for violent offenses off the street and prevent them from committing new crimes.”

Most of the arrests were in Newark, East Orange, Irvington and Orange. Some of the defendants were apprehended outside of Essex County in nearby counties.

“The criminal justice system can’t work properly if defendants — especially those charged with serious crimes — feel like they can post bail and simply walk away,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said. “We are proud of the work our law enforcement partners are doing here in Essex County to make sure these defendants are being held to account and made to answer to the courts.”

“The FBI stands ready to assist our local, state and federal partners in efforts to eradicate violent criminals and fugitives,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Ehrie said. “Under bail reform most defendants are released back into the community, but that release is conditioned upon them returning for their court dates. When they fail to come to court as required it poses a threat to the safety and well-being of the community. Those of us in law enforcement must respond. These arrests should send a clear message that we will seek out and take into custody those who are not reporting as required.”

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office made these arrests in conjunction with the Newark, Irvington, Orange and East Orange Police departments; Rutgers police; Essex County Sheriff’s Office; New Jersey State Police; U.S. Attorney’s Office; FBI; Drug Enforcement Agency; and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“I want to thank our partners in law enforcement. The success of our efforts depends on cooperation. This initiative, along with so many others, was fruitful because we worked with our law enforcement partners on the state, local and federal levels,” Stephens said.

The charges against these defendants are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

In addition to three juveniles, those arrested as part of Operation Clean Sweep are: