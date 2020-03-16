Essex County arrests 61 individuals in warrant sweep

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced March 9 that 61 individuals, including three juveniles, with outstanding warrants for committing violent crimes in Essex County were arrested during a month-long initiative called Operation Clean Sweep.
“This is a quality-of-life issue. These individuals had outstanding warrants. In some instances, they were charged with weapons possession, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, drug distribution and other very serious crimes,” Stephens said. “The goal was to get those wanted for violent offenses off the street and prevent them from committing new crimes.”
Most of the arrests were in Newark, East Orange, Irvington and Orange. Some of the defendants were apprehended outside of Essex County in nearby counties.
“The criminal justice system can’t work properly if defendants — especially those charged with serious crimes — feel like they can post bail and simply walk away,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said. “We are proud of the work our law enforcement partners are doing here in Essex County to make sure these defendants are being held to account and made to answer to the courts.”
“The FBI stands ready to assist our local, state and federal partners in efforts to eradicate violent criminals and fugitives,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Ehrie said. “Under bail reform most defendants are released back into the community, but that release is conditioned upon them returning for their court dates. When they fail to come to court as required it poses a threat to the safety and well-being of the community. Those of us in law enforcement must respond. These arrests should send a clear message that we will seek out and take into custody those who are not reporting as required.”
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office made these arrests in conjunction with the Newark, Irvington, Orange and East Orange Police departments; Rutgers police; Essex County Sheriff’s Office; New Jersey State Police; U.S. Attorney’s Office; FBI; Drug Enforcement Agency; and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“I want to thank our partners in law enforcement. The success of our efforts depends on cooperation. This initiative, along with so many others, was fruitful because we worked with our law enforcement partners on the state, local and federal levels,” Stephens said.
The charges against these defendants are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
In addition to three juveniles, those arrested as part of Operation Clean Sweep are:
- Yahmir Simmons for two counts of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy;
- Trevor Jones for aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and criminal mischief;
- Otis Johnson for aggravated assault;
- William Arce for robbery;
- Derrick Crawford for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon;
- Edward Williams Jr. for aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, burglary and theft;
- Polibio DosSantos for terroristic threats and criminal mischief;
- Aljier Boykins for burglary and theft;
- Christian Sabater for an Automated Traffic System warrant with no bail assigned;
- Kotrell Battle for robbery, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault;
- Cornelia Glenn for distribution/possession of drugs near a school, distribution of drugs on school property, drug possession and possession/distribution of drug paraphernalia;
- Tyniesha Edwards for Automated Traffic System warrants with more than 10,000 in bail;
- Tyrone Ellison for Automated Traffic System warrants with more than 10,000 in bail;
- Khirhy James for terroristic threats;
- Vernice Hodges for aggravated assault, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon with a large capacity, conspiracy, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of prohibited sawed-off shotguns;
- Kawan Robert McGill for aggravated assault, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon with a large capacity, conspiracy, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of prohibited sawed-off shotguns;
- Anthony Pitre for an out-of-state Automated System Complaint for criminal trespass;
- Marquese Jones for an out-of-state Automated System Complaint for aggravated assault;
- Alfredo Leguisamon-Javier for for an out-of-state Automated System Complaint for aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon for certain persons;
- Terrance Ruffin for child neglect;
- Jose Segarra for robbery;
- Shauntez Glenn for unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, heroin possession, drug possession within 1,000 feet of a school and unlawful possession of a weapon for certain persons;
- Darryl Mayfield for drug possession;
- Shakira Privott for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon;
- Nicole Commander for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon;
- Hajkim Samuel for sexual assault with penetration, theft of movable property and simple assault;
- James E. Harris III for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon;
- Shukar Perez for terroristic threats;
- Marcus Henderson for aggravated assault;
- Ronnie Johnson for aggravated assault;
- Michael C. Brodie for robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon;
- Damion J. Williams for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault;
- Corey Staats for an Automated Complaint System warrant out of Newark for loitering and drug possession;
- Danny Perez for robbery, carjacking, conspiracy, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon;
- Everett George for domestic violence offenses;
- Hakeem Smith for theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy;
- Maurice Quinn Jr. for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon;
- Khabir Muddaththir for multiple warrants;
- Tariq Fields for eluding;
- Jasmine Johnson for aggravated assault;
- Ayana McBride for terroristic threats, burglary and violating a restraining order;
- Joicki Floyd for obstruction, hindering and resisting arrest;
- Rashawn Clark for violating a restraining order;
- Kingsley Bruce for aggravated assault, an Automated Traffic System warrant out of Howell and an Automated Traffic System warrant out of Hillside;
- Luis Torres Jr. for two counts of aggravated assault;
- Shameekah Greene for robbery;
- Jaque Breaker for drug possession;
- Sincere Wright for receiving stolen property;
- Eric R. Graves for aggravated assault;
- Isaiah C. Gilmore for robbery, conspiracy and unlawful possession of a weapon;
- Marquis Porter for terroristic threats and criminal mischief;
- Janiyah Dorrah for aggravated assault and simple assault;
- Mustafa Davis for aggravated with a deadly weapon, simple assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon;
- Rashon Davis for aggravated assault;
- Laamirah Daniels for burglary, simple assault and criminal mischief;
- Shawn Wade for robbery;
- Jayson Greene for aggravated assault, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon; and
- Antwan Tucker for aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
