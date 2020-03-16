Irvington police, ECPO investigate homicide

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a homicide in Irvington, according to a March 16 press release.

On Friday, March 13, James A. Braxton, 55, of Newark, was fatally injured in the areas of Nye Avenue and Nesbit Terrace in Irvington. He was rushed to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:27 a.m.

The cause of death is unclear. It will be determined by autopsy. No arrests have been made yet. The investigation is active and ongoing.