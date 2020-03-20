Irvington man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a homicide, according to a March 19 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

At approximately 12:48 a.m. on March 19, Anthony M. Johnson, 32, of Irvington, was fatally shot in the area of Madison and Ridgewood avenues in Newark. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.