22-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a triple shooting that resulted in one death, according to a March 26 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On March 25 at approximately 4:41 p.m., Jumar T. Miranda, 22, of Newark, was shot along with two other males on the 900 block of 18th Avenue.

All three were transported to University Hospital. Miranda was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m.

A second man is in critical condition. A third is in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.