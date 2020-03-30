Law enforcement investigates Newark homicide

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Michael Wyche, 30, of Newark, according to a March 30 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

Wyche was shot Friday, March 27, in the area of 72 Hayes St. in Newark at approximately 1:24 p.m. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:51 p.m. the same day.

At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.