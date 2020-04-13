Double shooting results in one death in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a double shooting that resulted in the death of Lawrence Peterson, 65, of Newark, according to an April 8 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Sunday, April 6, just before 8 p.m., two males were shot in the area of Lyons and Union avenues in Irvington. One male was transported to University Hospital. Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:02 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.