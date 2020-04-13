Four Newark police officers charged with falsifying records

NEWARK, NJ — Four Newark police officers, including a lieutenant, have been charged with falsifying police records, according to an April 9 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

One officer, Michael Chirico, 55, of Newark, was also charged with driving under the influence. He is accused of driving the wrong way down University Avenue, a one-way street, and hitting a car driven by a woman with four children occupants.

Lt. Norberto Soares, 42, of Kenilworth; Police Officer Erik Blount, 33, of Newark; and Police Officer Tashia Jones, 35, of Newark, were all charged with tampering with public records, a third-degree offense.

“The reprehensible behavior alleged to have occurred in this case undermines confidence in law enforcement, and gives a bad name to the vast majority of our officers who risk their lives each day to protect the public,” acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said. “Not only did these officers bar hop around the city of Newark while on duty and in full uniform, but they lied in an attempt to cover it up. One officer’s conduct put innocent people at risk. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has a zero-tolerance policy toward officers who violate their oath and the public trust that comes with it.”

It is alleged that on Jan. 18 the officers knowingly made false entries in a government record or document with the purpose to defraud or injure another. It is further alleged that they falsely reported responding to incidents when surveillance footage and other evidence showed the police officers were not present at the location as reported in the patrol logs. Rather, the officers were at bars consuming alcohol while in uniform and on duty working for the Newark Police Department.

The investigation was conducted by the Professional Standards Bureau of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Newark Police Department Internal Affairs Unit and the Consent Decree Unit.

The investigation is active and ongoing. These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.