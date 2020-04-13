Three charged with drug trafficking in Newark housing complex

NEWARK, NJ — Three Newark residents have been charged in connection with their roles in the distribution of heroin — some of which contained fentanyl — and cocaine base, aka crack, in an affordable housing complex and a nearby senior living community in Newark, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced April 9.

Charged by complaint with one count each of conspiring to distribute cocaine base are: Sherrod Richardson, aka “Drama,” 19; Yusef Ellis, aka “Tweeze,” 39; and Reuben Howard, aka “Ahmeer,” 38. Richardson is also charged with possession of heroin and cocaine base on Dec. 5, 2019, with intent to distribute. Richardson and Ellis were arrested April 9; Howard was arrested April 8. All three defendants appeared April 9 by telephone conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III.

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, the charges and arrests resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with numerous federal, state and local law enforcement partners. Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex, Site II–Pilgrim Village, is a privately owned, affordable-housing complex in the vicinity of Avon and Jelliff avenues in Newark. It consists of 46 buildings, each with four units, which are accessible via exterior entrances as well as an interior stairwell leading from each apartment to a common hallway that connects multiple buildings and semi-subterranean garages for those buildings. The buildings are clustered around internal courtyards and pedestrian walkways, and the complex is accessible on foot from Avon and Jelliff avenues and by car from one of four driveways leading to the garages. Because its location and layout make it difficult for law enforcement to surveil, Pilgrim Village is the site of an open-air illegal market. Since at least November 2018, law enforcement has been investigating the organization that controls this market.

Through numerous controlled purchases of narcotics, consensually recorded telephone calls and text messages, physical and electronic surveillance, and analysis of telephone call detail records, law enforcement officials determined that the defendants distributed or conspired to distribute cocaine base in and around Pilgrim Village from at least June 2019 through April 2020.

The counts of conspiracy to distribute at least 28 grams of cocaine base each carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a fine of at least $5 million. The counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaints are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.