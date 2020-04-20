31-year-old shot to death in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the East Orange Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Shawn Watford, 31, of East Orange, according to an April 15 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Monday, April 13, Watford was shot in the area of North Arlington Avenue and Williams Street. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 1:49 pm.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.