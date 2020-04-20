Authorities seek assistance in solving murder

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Marquis Forman, 27, of East Orange, according to an April 15 press release.

On Jan. 15 at approximately 7:42 p.m., Newark Police were dispatched to 712 Springfield Ave. on a report of a shooting in progress. Upon their arrival, police located the victim, later identified as Forman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Later that day he died from his injuries. Suspects were last seen fleeing south on South 20th Street toward Avon Avenue in a silver caravan.

Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.