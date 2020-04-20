Paterson man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes Newark police detectives, is investigating the fatal shooting of Dashon S. Ragland, 30, of Paterson, according to an April 14 press release.

On Sunday, April 12, Ragland was shot on the 900 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue at approximately 5:37 p.m. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls will be kept confidential.